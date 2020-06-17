4568 N. Banner Drive - 3

Amenities
Property Address: 4568 N Banner Dr, #3, Long Beach, CA 90807
For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona at 562-388-3347 or email ramona @ entouragepm.com
Bright and airy apartment, located on a beautiful tree-lined street. Open building!
Rent - $1695
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove
Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
You are a short drive to Cal State Long Beach or downtown Long Beach, The Pike, the Aquarium, more shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Schools for this address are Los Cerritos Elementary, Hughes Middle and Jordan High.
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.