Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4555 East 14th Street

4555 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4555 East 14th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE PARKING FOR 6 MONTHS

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/706332

• Animals - no pets
• Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
• One year on job, or prior similar job
• One year of current rental history
• NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
• Credit History Will be Evaluated
• Renters insurance Policy purchased prior to move in

You can find applications & criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com

For more information or to schedule a viewing please call the office at (562) 498-0159.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

