4555 East 14th Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE PARKING FOR 6 MONTHS



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/706332



• Animals - no pets

• Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount

• One year on job, or prior similar job

• One year of current rental history

• NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED

• Credit History Will be Evaluated

• Renters insurance Policy purchased prior to move in



You can find applications & criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com



For more information or to schedule a viewing please call the office at (562) 498-0159.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.