4510 Banner Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23e4de00aa ---- The apartment has/is: *New Stainless Gas Stove *New Stainless Microwave *New Stainless Dishwasher *New Granite Counter Tops *New Kitchen Cabinets *New Kitchen Floors *New Tub *FIOS ready building (FASTEST internet) *beautiful manicured landscaping *convenient on-site laundry *multiple closets *New paint throughout *New blinds *New Toilet *New Kitchen Sink *New Bath Vanity *credit application $35 *5 minutes to STARBUCKS, TRADER JOES, USPS, restaurants, cafes, PARKS *15 minutes to the 710 and/or 405 freeways *15-20 minutes to LBCC and/or CSULB *Small pet considered *Garage included for an extra $45 PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS: We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at CMC Realty & Property Management, 6552 Bolsa Huntington Beach, CA 92647. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants. DRE License #01518510 To schedule a viewing, please click on the "green button" below or call 562-912-3806 for assistance. Schedule a Showing Online