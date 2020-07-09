All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4510 Banner Dr

4510 North Banner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4510 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23e4de00aa ---- The apartment has/is: *New Stainless Gas Stove *New Stainless Microwave *New Stainless Dishwasher *New Granite Counter Tops *New Kitchen Cabinets *New Kitchen Floors *New Tub *FIOS ready building (FASTEST internet) *beautiful manicured landscaping *convenient on-site laundry *multiple closets *New paint throughout *New blinds *New Toilet *New Kitchen Sink *New Bath Vanity *credit application $35 *5 minutes to STARBUCKS, TRADER JOES, USPS, restaurants, cafes, PARKS *15 minutes to the 710 and/or 405 freeways *15-20 minutes to LBCC and/or CSULB *Small pet considered *Garage included for an extra $45 PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS: We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at CMC Realty & Property Management, 6552 Bolsa Huntington Beach, CA 92647. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants. DRE License #01518510 To schedule a viewing, please click on the "green button" below or call 562-912-3806 for assistance. Schedule a Showing Online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 Banner Dr have any available units?
4510 Banner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 Banner Dr have?
Some of 4510 Banner Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 Banner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4510 Banner Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 Banner Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4510 Banner Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4510 Banner Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4510 Banner Dr offers parking.
Does 4510 Banner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 Banner Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 Banner Dr have a pool?
No, 4510 Banner Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4510 Banner Dr have accessible units?
No, 4510 Banner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 Banner Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 Banner Dr has units with dishwashers.

