4503 Walnut Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in beautiful Bixby Knolls! The house features a private upstairs bedroom/office, hardwood laminate floors throughout the downstairs living areas, granite kitchen countertops, tons of cabinet space, stainless steel refrigerator, LG steam enabled washer and dryer, gorgeous herringbone tiled fireplace, LED lighting and Ring doorbell.



Brand-new drought tolerant landscaping in the front yard and an amazing covered patio area that is perfect for entertaining. Two car detached garage on a quiet street with fantastic neighbors and nice ocean breezes every evening. Only two blocks from Cherry park, minutes to the beach, downtown, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and vibrant Atlantic Avenue. Easy commuting, just minutes to the 405 and 91 freeways, or skip the traffic with quick access to the Wardlow and Del Amo Blue Line Metro rail stations.



