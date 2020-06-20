All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
4503 Walnut Ave
4503 Walnut Ave

4503 Walnut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4503 Walnut Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in beautiful Bixby Knolls! The house features a private upstairs bedroom/office, hardwood laminate floors throughout the downstairs living areas, granite kitchen countertops, tons of cabinet space, stainless steel refrigerator, LG steam enabled washer and dryer, gorgeous herringbone tiled fireplace, LED lighting and Ring doorbell.

Brand-new drought tolerant landscaping in the front yard and an amazing covered patio area that is perfect for entertaining. Two car detached garage on a quiet street with fantastic neighbors and nice ocean breezes every evening. Only two blocks from Cherry park, minutes to the beach, downtown, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and vibrant Atlantic Avenue. Easy commuting, just minutes to the 405 and 91 freeways, or skip the traffic with quick access to the Wardlow and Del Amo Blue Line Metro rail stations.

(RLNE4819660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 Walnut Ave have any available units?
4503 Walnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 Walnut Ave have?
Some of 4503 Walnut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 Walnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4503 Walnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 Walnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4503 Walnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4503 Walnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4503 Walnut Ave offers parking.
Does 4503 Walnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4503 Walnut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 Walnut Ave have a pool?
No, 4503 Walnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4503 Walnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 4503 Walnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 Walnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 Walnut Ave has units with dishwashers.
