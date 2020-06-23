All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

4465 Boyar Ave

4465 Boyar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4465 Boyar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Studio rental available in Bixby Knolls - Property Id: 97282

Located next to the main house with private entrance. The walkway leads you into a large private patio. This is a studio type of setting (with walls). The living room area is small but nice which has open concept to the kitchen area. It has newer cabinets, sink, electronic appliances, (no stove). The bedroom is large 10 x 12 and has a window air conditioner. The bathroom has a walk in shower and sink which has a good sized counter top. Non-shared washer and dryer by patio. Utilities, $50.00 per person. Street parking only. Renters insurance required, about $20.00 per month. Deposit of $1,350.00 plus first months rent of $1,350.00, total move in cost of $2,700.00 required plus $50.00 per persons for utilities. Renter will have to have their credit checked.
Sorry, no pets and no Section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97282
Property Id 97282

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4665507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4465 Boyar Ave have any available units?
4465 Boyar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4465 Boyar Ave have?
Some of 4465 Boyar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4465 Boyar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4465 Boyar Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4465 Boyar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4465 Boyar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4465 Boyar Ave offer parking?
No, 4465 Boyar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4465 Boyar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4465 Boyar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4465 Boyar Ave have a pool?
No, 4465 Boyar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4465 Boyar Ave have accessible units?
No, 4465 Boyar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4465 Boyar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4465 Boyar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
