4465 Boyar Ave

Studio rental available in Bixby Knolls



Located next to the main house with private entrance. The walkway leads you into a large private patio. This is a studio type of setting (with walls). The living room area is small but nice which has open concept to the kitchen area. It has newer cabinets, sink, electronic appliances, (no stove). The bedroom is large 10 x 12 and has a window air conditioner. The bathroom has a walk in shower and sink which has a good sized counter top. Non-shared washer and dryer by patio. Utilities, $50.00 per person. Street parking only. Renters insurance required, about $20.00 per month. Deposit of $1,350.00 plus first months rent of $1,350.00, total move in cost of $2,700.00 required plus $50.00 per persons for utilities. Renter will have to have their credit checked.

Sorry, no pets and no Section 8.

