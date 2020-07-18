All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
441 East 5th Street - 443
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

441 East 5th Street - 443

441 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

441 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This upper level unit has a great deal of charm, with built in cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout this unit will not disappoint. The bedroom is large and has a full length walk in closet. The living room also has a murphy bed, converting this one bedroom into a two bedroom. All new tile flooring throughout the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom. Large windows allow for a lot of natural light. This unit is a must see.
Exterior of the building has recently been painted and has great curb appeal.
Three car tandem parking space, located to the rear of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 East 5th Street - 443 have any available units?
441 East 5th Street - 443 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 East 5th Street - 443 have?
Some of 441 East 5th Street - 443's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 East 5th Street - 443 currently offering any rent specials?
441 East 5th Street - 443 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 East 5th Street - 443 pet-friendly?
No, 441 East 5th Street - 443 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 441 East 5th Street - 443 offer parking?
Yes, 441 East 5th Street - 443 offers parking.
Does 441 East 5th Street - 443 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 East 5th Street - 443 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 East 5th Street - 443 have a pool?
No, 441 East 5th Street - 443 does not have a pool.
Does 441 East 5th Street - 443 have accessible units?
No, 441 East 5th Street - 443 does not have accessible units.
Does 441 East 5th Street - 443 have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 East 5th Street - 443 does not have units with dishwashers.
