441 East 5th Street - 443

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This upper level unit has a great deal of charm, with built in cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout this unit will not disappoint. The bedroom is large and has a full length walk in closet. The living room also has a murphy bed, converting this one bedroom into a two bedroom. All new tile flooring throughout the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom. Large windows allow for a lot of natural light. This unit is a must see.

Exterior of the building has recently been painted and has great curb appeal.

Three car tandem parking space, located to the rear of the building.