4328 Elm Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Cute 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Bixby Knolls

Private kitchen entrance

Spacious living room and dining area

Upper left unit

On-site laundry facility

No garage included



Requirements:

No evictions

Make 3x's the rental amount in salary

675 credit score or above



$25 application fee per adult.

Visit our website to apply online www.wrateam.com



Self-viewing lock box is installed for your convenience powered by Rently.

For showing appointments please call our office (562)421-9341.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 4/22/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.