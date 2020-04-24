All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:53 PM

4328 Elm Avenue

4328 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4328 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Bixby Knolls
Private kitchen entrance
Spacious living room and dining area
Upper left unit
On-site laundry facility
No garage included

Requirements:
No evictions
Make 3x's the rental amount in salary
675 credit score or above

$25 application fee per adult.
Visit our website to apply online www.wrateam.com

Self-viewing lock box is installed for your convenience powered by Rently.
For showing appointments please call our office (562)421-9341.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 4/22/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 Elm Avenue have any available units?
4328 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 4328 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4328 Elm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4328 Elm Avenue offer parking?
No, 4328 Elm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4328 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 4328 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4328 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4328 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4328 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4328 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4328 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
