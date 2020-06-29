All apartments in Long Beach
432 Walnut Avenue
432 Walnut Avenue

432 Walnut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

432 Walnut Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
432 Walnut Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802: Lower front in classic Spanish-style building. Retro-style 3-bedroom apartment, large kitchen, tile floors throughout. Close to restaurants and shops on Fourth Street Retro Row! LB City Sec-8 OK w/ MIN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
432 Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 432 Walnut Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
432 Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 432 Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 432 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 432 Walnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 432 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 432 Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 432 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 432 Walnut Avenue has accessible units.
Does 432 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Walnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
