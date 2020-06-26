All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4301 E.2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4301 E.2nd St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:14 PM

4301 E.2nd St

4301 E 2nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4301 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
November 25thCondo Large Living room,Large Bedroom,Lots of closet space,Dishwasher,Stove,Oven,Fridge,1 Gated parking spaceWater included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 E.2nd St have any available units?
4301 E.2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 E.2nd St have?
Some of 4301 E.2nd St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 E.2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4301 E.2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 E.2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 4301 E.2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4301 E.2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 4301 E.2nd St offers parking.
Does 4301 E.2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 E.2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 E.2nd St have a pool?
No, 4301 E.2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4301 E.2nd St have accessible units?
No, 4301 E.2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 E.2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 E.2nd St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine