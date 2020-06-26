Rent Calculator
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4301 E.2nd St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:14 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4301 E.2nd St
4301 E 2nd St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4301 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
November 25thCondo Large Living room,Large Bedroom,Lots of closet space,Dishwasher,Stove,Oven,Fridge,1 Gated parking spaceWater included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4301 E.2nd St have any available units?
4301 E.2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4301 E.2nd St have?
Some of 4301 E.2nd St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4301 E.2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4301 E.2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 E.2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 4301 E.2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 4301 E.2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 4301 E.2nd St offers parking.
Does 4301 E.2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 E.2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 E.2nd St have a pool?
No, 4301 E.2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4301 E.2nd St have accessible units?
No, 4301 E.2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 E.2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 E.2nd St has units with dishwashers.
