Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
430 Burlington Court #101
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

430 Burlington Court #101

430 Burlington Court · No Longer Available
Location

430 Burlington Court, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Bixby Village Townhouse for Lease - Long Beach - Beautiful & highly upgraded Bixby Village Townhouse has everything you need to be your dream home spacious (2120 sq. ft.), high Cathedral ceilings in most rooms, highly upgraded kitchen, gleaming hardwood/laminate or tile flooring, bright and airy, two gas log burning fireplaces, close to fun 2nd street shopping and restaurants Friendly neighbors, central location close to 405 and 605 freeways, and top-notch grocery stores top off the list of special features..

This 2120 sq.ft. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features Large sunken Living Room with Hardwood Floors, Gas log burning Fireplace & Built-in Wet Bar. Crown Moldings & Plantation Shutters put the finishing touch to this inviting room.
Dining room with Cathedral Ceilings leads to a Private Patio, and is very light and bright. The upgraded Kitchen has Maple cabinetry with soft close and pull-outs, Granite Counter tops, upgraded Thermador Stainless Appliances include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, 5 burner Gas Cooktop, Built-in Convection Oven and Microwave; inside laundry hookups is set up for a gas dryer.
Beautiful Laminate floors thru-out the upstairs, Master Suite has a Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings with ample closet space and has a Private Balcony overlooking the lush landscape, Master Bathroom has custom vanity with dual sinks, Roman Tub, and separate shower, secondary bedrooms are also spacious with Laminate Floors. New Central AC and Heat installed last September.
Large Private Patio on the 1st floor overlooks the lush landscaped grounds and is great for backyard BBQ's & entertaining, and a 2 car attached garage with remotes.
Enjoy the two Association Pools (one is heated all year) & Spas, and walk the lush landscaped grounds.
Close to Schools, Trader Joes/Whole Foods and Gelsons in less than a mile, Golfing, Bike riding, Shopping at the Marina & 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, and just a few minutes bike ride to the beach.
To Qualify:
Must be willing to move within 21 days.
Income should exceed $10,000/mo.
Must have good credit.
For more information, or to set up a time to view, please call text:
949-673-7800

(RLNE3696921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Burlington Court #101 have any available units?
430 Burlington Court #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Burlington Court #101 have?
Some of 430 Burlington Court #101's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Burlington Court #101 currently offering any rent specials?
430 Burlington Court #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Burlington Court #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Burlington Court #101 is pet friendly.
Does 430 Burlington Court #101 offer parking?
Yes, 430 Burlington Court #101 offers parking.
Does 430 Burlington Court #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Burlington Court #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Burlington Court #101 have a pool?
Yes, 430 Burlington Court #101 has a pool.
Does 430 Burlington Court #101 have accessible units?
No, 430 Burlington Court #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Burlington Court #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Burlington Court #101 has units with dishwashers.
