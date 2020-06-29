430 Burlington Court #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Bixby Village Townhouse for Lease - Long Beach - Beautiful & highly upgraded Bixby Village Townhouse has everything you need to be your dream home spacious (2120 sq. ft.), high Cathedral ceilings in most rooms, highly upgraded kitchen, gleaming hardwood/laminate or tile flooring, bright and airy, two gas log burning fireplaces, close to fun 2nd street shopping and restaurants Friendly neighbors, central location close to 405 and 605 freeways, and top-notch grocery stores top off the list of special features..



This 2120 sq.ft. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features Large sunken Living Room with Hardwood Floors, Gas log burning Fireplace & Built-in Wet Bar. Crown Moldings & Plantation Shutters put the finishing touch to this inviting room.

Dining room with Cathedral Ceilings leads to a Private Patio, and is very light and bright. The upgraded Kitchen has Maple cabinetry with soft close and pull-outs, Granite Counter tops, upgraded Thermador Stainless Appliances include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, 5 burner Gas Cooktop, Built-in Convection Oven and Microwave; inside laundry hookups is set up for a gas dryer.

Beautiful Laminate floors thru-out the upstairs, Master Suite has a Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings with ample closet space and has a Private Balcony overlooking the lush landscape, Master Bathroom has custom vanity with dual sinks, Roman Tub, and separate shower, secondary bedrooms are also spacious with Laminate Floors. New Central AC and Heat installed last September.

Large Private Patio on the 1st floor overlooks the lush landscaped grounds and is great for backyard BBQ's & entertaining, and a 2 car attached garage with remotes.

Enjoy the two Association Pools (one is heated all year) & Spas, and walk the lush landscaped grounds.

Close to Schools, Trader Joes/Whole Foods and Gelsons in less than a mile, Golfing, Bike riding, Shopping at the Marina & 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, and just a few minutes bike ride to the beach.

To Qualify:

Must be willing to move within 21 days.

Income should exceed $10,000/mo.

Must have good credit.

For more information, or to set up a time to view, please call text:

949-673-7800



