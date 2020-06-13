All apartments in Long Beach
429 West 3rd Street

429 West 3rd Street · (657) 390-6347
Location

429 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties

Come live in Best of Downtown Long Beach!

Prime Downtown Long Beach Location! Minutes away from Pine Street, Great restaurants like La Traviata, The Federal and George' Greek Cafe. Only steps or a short bike ride away from Shoreline Village, Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach Performing Arts, the Queen Mary and much more! Take your furry friend for a walk on Rosie's Dog Beach, life in Long Beach is amazing!

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage:450
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street parking, local lots
Lease Duration: 11 months
Deposit: $500
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
Laundry: Laundry room on site
Floor: 1
Property Type:Apartment building

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Near Transportation
Online maintenance requests and rent payments
24 hour emergency service

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
Full Sized Appliances
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Cable-Ready
Hardwood Like Flooring*
Granite Counter Top*
Vertical Blinds
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Unit

LEASE TERMS $1,495 a month/$500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease. $30 application fee for each adult

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home!! 429 W 3rd Street Long Beach CA 90802
Leasing Agent: Lily Green 657-390-6347

For an appointment to view, please contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347.

Professionally managed by Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13411576

(RLNE5849809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

