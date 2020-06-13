429 West 3rd Street

Amenities
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties
Come live in Best of Downtown Long Beach!
Prime Downtown Long Beach Location! Minutes away from Pine Street, Great restaurants like La Traviata, The Federal and George' Greek Cafe. Only steps or a short bike ride away from Shoreline Village, Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach Performing Arts, the Queen Mary and much more! Take your furry friend for a walk on Rosie's Dog Beach, life in Long Beach is amazing!
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage:450
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street parking, local lots
Lease Duration: 11 months
Deposit: $500
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
Laundry: Laundry room on site
Floor: 1
Property Type:Apartment building
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Near Transportation
Online maintenance requests and rent payments
24 hour emergency service
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
Full Sized Appliances
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Cable-Ready
Hardwood Like Flooring*
Granite Counter Top*
Vertical Blinds
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Unit
LEASE TERMS $1,495 a month/$500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease. $30 application fee for each adult
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
Come see your next home!! 429 W 3rd Street Long Beach CA 90802
Leasing Agent: Lily Green 657-390-6347
For an appointment to view, please contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347.
Professionally managed by Pan American Properties
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13411576
(RLNE5849809)