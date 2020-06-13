429 West 3rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties



Come live in Best of Downtown Long Beach!



Prime Downtown Long Beach Location! Minutes away from Pine Street, Great restaurants like La Traviata, The Federal and George' Greek Cafe. Only steps or a short bike ride away from Shoreline Village, Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach Performing Arts, the Queen Mary and much more! Take your furry friend for a walk on Rosie's Dog Beach, life in Long Beach is amazing!



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage:450

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Street parking, local lots

Lease Duration: 11 months

Deposit: $500

Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

Laundry: Laundry room on site

Floor: 1

Property Type:Apartment building



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Near Transportation

Online maintenance requests and rent payments

24 hour emergency service



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

Full Sized Appliances

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage Disposal

Cable-Ready

Hardwood Like Flooring*

Granite Counter Top*

Vertical Blinds

*In Selected Apartment Homes

**Images Are Of Similar Unit



LEASE TERMS $1,495 a month/$500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease. $30 application fee for each adult



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



Come see your next home!! 429 W 3rd Street Long Beach CA 90802

Leasing Agent: Lily Green 657-390-6347



For an appointment to view, please contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347.



Professionally managed by Pan American Properties



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13411576



(RLNE5849809)