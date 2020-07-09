All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

Location

424 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a downstairs 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located at 4th and Magnolia in downtown Long Beach. This remodeled unit has hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. The spacious kitchen includes granite counter tops and plenty of storage space. The unit also has a separate laundry room inside the unit with washer and dryer hookups. Located close to The Pike, Long Beach Aquarium and Shoreline Village. Asking $1,450 per month with a $2,000 security deposit. Rent includes water. Minimum 1 year lease. Small pet considered for additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
424 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 424 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
424 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Magnolia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 424 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 424 Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 424 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 424 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 424 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 424 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

