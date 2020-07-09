424 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

This is a downstairs 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located at 4th and Magnolia in downtown Long Beach. This remodeled unit has hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. The spacious kitchen includes granite counter tops and plenty of storage space. The unit also has a separate laundry room inside the unit with washer and dryer hookups. Located close to The Pike, Long Beach Aquarium and Shoreline Village. Asking $1,450 per month with a $2,000 security deposit. Rent includes water. Minimum 1 year lease. Small pet considered for additional deposit.