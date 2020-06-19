4220 East 14th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You've got to view this one. This large home has been extensively and lovingly remodeled. Step in and smile at the open floor set against the new engineered Pergo flooring and stylish ceiling fan lighting. The kitchen is open to the Living Room and Dining area, appointed with tons of cabinetry, dark quartz counters, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting, new fixtures, and new stainless steel appliances of Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave Oven. This home has room for all with 4-Bedroom, with a total of 3-bathrooms (2 en suite). The Bedrooms and spacious and have shag carpeting. The Bathrooms have tiled enclosures, new fixtures, and new vanities. If all of this is not enough, how about inside Laundry with new stainless steel stacked washer/dryer, Forced-Air Heating and Central A/C. Outside, the front patio has been gated, and off the Dining Area enjoy inside/outside entertaining or play with a private fully enclosed side patio. The home is offered with a 2-car garage. Pet-Friendly (on a case-by-case basis). Co-signers are not accepted for this property.



