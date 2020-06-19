All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4220 East 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4220 East 14th Street
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:48 PM

4220 East 14th Street

4220 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4220 East 14th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You've got to view this one. This large home has been extensively and lovingly remodeled. Step in and smile at the open floor set against the new engineered Pergo flooring and stylish ceiling fan lighting. The kitchen is open to the Living Room and Dining area, appointed with tons of cabinetry, dark quartz counters, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting, new fixtures, and new stainless steel appliances of Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave Oven. This home has room for all with 4-Bedroom, with a total of 3-bathrooms (2 en suite). The Bedrooms and spacious and have shag carpeting. The Bathrooms have tiled enclosures, new fixtures, and new vanities. If all of this is not enough, how about inside Laundry with new stainless steel stacked washer/dryer, Forced-Air Heating and Central A/C. Outside, the front patio has been gated, and off the Dining Area enjoy inside/outside entertaining or play with a private fully enclosed side patio. The home is offered with a 2-car garage. Pet-Friendly (on a case-by-case basis). Co-signers are not accepted for this property.

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 East 14th Street have any available units?
4220 East 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 East 14th Street have?
Some of 4220 East 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4220 East 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 East 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4220 East 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4220 East 14th Street offers parking.
Does 4220 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 East 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 4220 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4220 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 4220 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 East 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine