Long Beach, CA
420 Almond Avenue - 420
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

420 Almond Avenue - 420

420 Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

420 Almond Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
media room
Property Address: 420 Almond Avenue Long Beach CA 90804
To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-408-8394 nayeli @ entouragepm. com

You will fall in love with this beautifully remodeled one-bedroom, one-bath. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout. Located on the 1st floor.

Rent - $1,395

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Fridge and stove included

Washer/dryer included

Street parking only

Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Almond Avenue - 420 have any available units?
420 Almond Avenue - 420 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Almond Avenue - 420 have?
Some of 420 Almond Avenue - 420's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Almond Avenue - 420 currently offering any rent specials?
420 Almond Avenue - 420 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Almond Avenue - 420 pet-friendly?
No, 420 Almond Avenue - 420 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 420 Almond Avenue - 420 offer parking?
No, 420 Almond Avenue - 420 does not offer parking.
Does 420 Almond Avenue - 420 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Almond Avenue - 420 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Almond Avenue - 420 have a pool?
No, 420 Almond Avenue - 420 does not have a pool.
Does 420 Almond Avenue - 420 have accessible units?
Yes, 420 Almond Avenue - 420 has accessible units.
Does 420 Almond Avenue - 420 have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Almond Avenue - 420 does not have units with dishwashers.

