420 Almond Avenue - 420

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated media room accessible range

Property Address: 420 Almond Avenue Long Beach CA 90804

To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-408-8394 nayeli @ entouragepm. com



You will fall in love with this beautifully remodeled one-bedroom, one-bath. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout. Located on the 1st floor.



Rent - $1,395



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Fridge and stove included



Washer/dryer included



Street parking only



Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



