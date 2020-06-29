All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4170 E. Patero Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4170 E. Patero Way
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

4170 E. Patero Way

4170 Patero Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4170 Patero Way, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stearns Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Modern Luxury 2BD/1BA Home With Enormous Back Yard - This beautiful upgraded 2BD/1BA home features many modern luxury amenities. Stunning hardwood floors throughout, modern ceiling fans and inset lighting, plenty of natural light pours in through the many over-sized windows. The kitchen features all new custom cabinetry and shelving, gorgeous quartz counter tops, all accented by state of the art stainless steel appliances.

To compliment the spacious modern living inside, and perhaps the most exciting feature of the property, is the ENORMOUS back yard. Perfect for entertaining, or for a family of any size this back yard really helps to make your house feel like a home.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted. Renters liability insurance is required.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE5164311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4170 E. Patero Way have any available units?
4170 E. Patero Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4170 E. Patero Way have?
Some of 4170 E. Patero Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4170 E. Patero Way currently offering any rent specials?
4170 E. Patero Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170 E. Patero Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4170 E. Patero Way is pet friendly.
Does 4170 E. Patero Way offer parking?
No, 4170 E. Patero Way does not offer parking.
Does 4170 E. Patero Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4170 E. Patero Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 E. Patero Way have a pool?
No, 4170 E. Patero Way does not have a pool.
Does 4170 E. Patero Way have accessible units?
Yes, 4170 E. Patero Way has accessible units.
Does 4170 E. Patero Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4170 E. Patero Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine