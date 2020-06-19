414 E 17th Street #3

414 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813 Central Long Beach
Amenities
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 2BR/1BA Apartment with lots of natural light and spacious living room. New carpet in bedrooms. It comes with 1 car parking space. Property is a 4plex, Close to restaurants, shops and entertaining places.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
