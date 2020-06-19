All apartments in Long Beach
414 E 17th Street #3

414 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 2BR/1BA Apartment with lots of natural light and spacious living room. New carpet in bedrooms. It comes with 1 car parking space. Property is a 4plex, Close to restaurants, shops and entertaining places.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 E 17th Street #3 have any available units?
414 E 17th Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 414 E 17th Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
414 E 17th Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 E 17th Street #3 pet-friendly?
No, 414 E 17th Street #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 414 E 17th Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 414 E 17th Street #3 offers parking.
Does 414 E 17th Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 E 17th Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 E 17th Street #3 have a pool?
No, 414 E 17th Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 414 E 17th Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 414 E 17th Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 414 E 17th Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 E 17th Street #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 E 17th Street #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 E 17th Street #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
