4129 East 3rd Street

Terrific unit located in prime Long Beach location! This unit has been renovated and is equipped with all comforts of a fine home. Features new remodeled kitchen with lots of cabinets space, new stove, range hood, flooring and fresh a paint, new windows, natural lighting, blinds and on-site laundry facilities. Blocks from Belmont Shore and the beach! Close to transportation, schools and entertainment. Parking available at an additional charge. Located near 3rd St. and Roswell Ave.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jaime at (562) 762-6050, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

• Credit score must be no less than 600

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE# 01251870



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

