Long Beach, CA
4129 East 3rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4129 East 3rd Street

4129 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4129 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrific unit located in prime Long Beach location! This unit has been renovated and is equipped with all comforts of a fine home. Features new remodeled kitchen with lots of cabinets space, new stove, range hood, flooring and fresh a paint, new windows, natural lighting, blinds and on-site laundry facilities. Blocks from Belmont Shore and the beach! Close to transportation, schools and entertainment. Parking available at an additional charge. Located near 3rd St. and Roswell Ave.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jaime at (562) 762-6050, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE# 01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

