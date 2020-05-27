All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4045 E. 3rd St. #113.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4045 E. 3rd St. #113
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

4045 E. 3rd St. #113

4045 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4045 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4045 E. 3rd St. #113 Available 09/16/19 60's Chic Belmont Heights Condo! - This fantastic 1 bedroom condo is located in prime Belmont Heights location just blocks from the beach! Enjoy walking to fine restaurants, chic shops and trendy cafes, and just a short distance to Belmont Shores. This upper level unit is located in a beautiful gated community with gated underground parking, complete with storage above the parking space. The condo includes fresh paint throughout, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and upgraded composite counters. The living room boasts floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors, which opens to a large balcony overlooking the neighborhood. The large bedroom features a wall-to-wall wardrobe closet and the bathroom has a separate shower enclosure and tub. The condo has a very chic 60's flavor without feeling dated. Pets are considered. Located near 3rd St. and Redondo Ave.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE5037403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 have any available units?
4045 E. 3rd St. #113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 have?
Some of 4045 E. 3rd St. #113's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 currently offering any rent specials?
4045 E. 3rd St. #113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 is pet friendly.
Does 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 offer parking?
Yes, 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 offers parking.
Does 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 have a pool?
Yes, 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 has a pool.
Does 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 have accessible units?
No, 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4045 E. 3rd St. #113 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine