4045 E. 3rd St. #113 Available 09/16/19 60's Chic Belmont Heights Condo! - This fantastic 1 bedroom condo is located in prime Belmont Heights location just blocks from the beach! Enjoy walking to fine restaurants, chic shops and trendy cafes, and just a short distance to Belmont Shores. This upper level unit is located in a beautiful gated community with gated underground parking, complete with storage above the parking space. The condo includes fresh paint throughout, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and upgraded composite counters. The living room boasts floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors, which opens to a large balcony overlooking the neighborhood. The large bedroom features a wall-to-wall wardrobe closet and the bathroom has a separate shower enclosure and tub. The condo has a very chic 60's flavor without feeling dated. Pets are considered. Located near 3rd St. and Redondo Ave.



