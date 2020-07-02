403 Freeland

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Bixby Knolls 4-Plex features onsite laundry, shared yard & each unit comes with a 1 car garage for parking.



Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment is located on the bottom level and features newly refinished hardwood floors & new tile flooring in the bathroom & kitchen, new paint & new blinds throughout.



Renovated kitchen including all new cabinets & new quartz kitchen counters. Bathroom has also just been redone including new tub & tile, new vanity & new flooring. New gas stove to be delivered upon tenant moving in!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.