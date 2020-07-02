403 Freeland

Amenities
This Bixby Knolls 4-Plex features onsite laundry, shared yard & each unit comes with a 1 car garage for parking.
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment is located on the bottom level and features newly refinished hardwood floors & new tile flooring in the bathroom & kitchen, new paint & new blinds throughout.
Renovated kitchen including all new cabinets & new quartz kitchen counters. Bathroom has also just been redone including new tub & tile, new vanity & new flooring. New gas stove to be delivered upon tenant moving in!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.