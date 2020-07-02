All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:21 PM

403 Freeland

403 E Freeland St · No Longer Available
Location

403 E Freeland St, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Bixby Knolls 4-Plex features onsite laundry, shared yard & each unit comes with a 1 car garage for parking.

Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment is located on the bottom level and features newly refinished hardwood floors & new tile flooring in the bathroom & kitchen, new paint & new blinds throughout.

Renovated kitchen including all new cabinets & new quartz kitchen counters. Bathroom has also just been redone including new tub & tile, new vanity & new flooring. New gas stove to be delivered upon tenant moving in!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Freeland have any available units?
403 Freeland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Freeland have?
Some of 403 Freeland's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Freeland currently offering any rent specials?
403 Freeland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Freeland pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Freeland is pet friendly.
Does 403 Freeland offer parking?
Yes, 403 Freeland offers parking.
Does 403 Freeland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Freeland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Freeland have a pool?
No, 403 Freeland does not have a pool.
Does 403 Freeland have accessible units?
No, 403 Freeland does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Freeland have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Freeland does not have units with dishwashers.

