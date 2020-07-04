4018 East 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on adorable tree lined street in Belmont Heights. Older home that has been updated with tons of character. Home shares a backyard with unit in back. Hardwood floors throughout family room, dining room and kitchen and den. Spacious kitchen with tons of counter space.



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**