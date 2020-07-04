All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:20 AM

4018 East 5th Street

4018 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4018 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on adorable tree lined street in Belmont Heights. Older home that has been updated with tons of character. Home shares a backyard with unit in back. Hardwood floors throughout family room, dining room and kitchen and den. Spacious kitchen with tons of counter space.

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 East 5th Street have any available units?
4018 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 East 5th Street have?
Some of 4018 East 5th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4018 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4018 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 4018 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4018 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 4018 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4018 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 4018 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 East 5th Street has units with dishwashers.

