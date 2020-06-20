All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
392 Coronado Avenue
Last updated April 9 2019 at 5:53 PM

392 Coronado Avenue

392 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

392 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this stunning 2BD + 2BA, unit w/ garage in Bluff Heights! This LARGE unit is amazing! Furnished with stunning laminate wood floors, tile and fresh paint through out. Minutes away from Belmont Shore, Downtown LB, this unit is conveniently located next to some of the best restaurants and entertainment venues in Long Beach! Don't let this gem get away, make this your next home-inquire today!

Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.

*Garage Included
*Front and back Patio
*Communal Laundry Room
*Utilities included:Water
*Pets considered upon owner approval and additional deposit

$2200.00 Rent
$2200.00 Deposit
$225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee
$39 Non-refundable Application Fee

Criteria
-620 FICO Score
-3x monthly rent in gross income
-No Evictions
-2 year work history
-Positive feedback from landlords

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
392 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 392 Coronado Avenue have?
Some of 392 Coronado Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 392 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
392 Coronado Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 392 Coronado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 392 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 392 Coronado Avenue does offer parking.
Does 392 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 392 Coronado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 392 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 392 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 392 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 392 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 392 Coronado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
