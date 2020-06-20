392 Coronado Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this stunning 2BD + 2BA, unit w/ garage in Bluff Heights! This LARGE unit is amazing! Furnished with stunning laminate wood floors, tile and fresh paint through out. Minutes away from Belmont Shore, Downtown LB, this unit is conveniently located next to some of the best restaurants and entertainment venues in Long Beach! Don't let this gem get away, make this your next home-inquire today!



Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.



*Garage Included

*Front and back Patio

*Communal Laundry Room

*Utilities included:Water

*Pets considered upon owner approval and additional deposit



$2200.00 Rent

$2200.00 Deposit

$225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee

$39 Non-refundable Application Fee



Criteria

-620 FICO Score

-3x monthly rent in gross income

-No Evictions

-2 year work history

-Positive feedback from landlords



