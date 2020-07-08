All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3901 E. 11th Street - #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3901 E. 11th Street - #4
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:45 AM

3901 E. 11th Street - #4

3901 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3901 East 11th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Newly renovated, stunning, and bright 3 Bed/3.5 bath apartment!

Please note unit is currently under construction.

Rent - $2795

Deposit - $500

Month to month lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

New stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

Washer and dryer in unit

Private balcony

One parking space included

Submit the following with completed rental application:

Drivers License/ID

Copy of SSN

Proof of Income

Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
This is an 8 unit building. Centrally located... Freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, traffic circle, 7th St. Dog park, Blair field and so much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 have any available units?
3901 E. 11th Street - #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 have?
Some of 3901 E. 11th Street - #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3901 E. 11th Street - #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 is pet friendly.
Does 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 offer parking?
Yes, 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 offers parking.
Does 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 have a pool?
No, 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 does not have a pool.
Does 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 have accessible units?
Yes, 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 has accessible units.
Does 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 E. 11th Street - #4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine