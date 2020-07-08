3901 E. 11th Street - #4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park on-site laundry parking media room

Newly renovated, stunning, and bright 3 Bed/3.5 bath apartment!



Please note unit is currently under construction.



Rent - $2795



Deposit - $500



Month to month lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



New stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.



Washer and dryer in unit



Private balcony



One parking space included



Submit the following with completed rental application:



Drivers License/ID



Copy of SSN



Proof of Income



Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

This is an 8 unit building. Centrally located... Freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, traffic circle, 7th St. Dog park, Blair field and so much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.