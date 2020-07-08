All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 385 Coronado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
385 Coronado
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM

385 Coronado

385 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

385 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extensively Upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Baths House with Remodeled kitchen, Granite counters, Hardwood Floors , double car garage, Laundry hook ups. Please Contact: Silvana at 949 874 0456 for Further information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Coronado have any available units?
385 Coronado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 Coronado have?
Some of 385 Coronado's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Coronado currently offering any rent specials?
385 Coronado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Coronado pet-friendly?
No, 385 Coronado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 385 Coronado offer parking?
Yes, 385 Coronado offers parking.
Does 385 Coronado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Coronado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Coronado have a pool?
No, 385 Coronado does not have a pool.
Does 385 Coronado have accessible units?
No, 385 Coronado does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Coronado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 Coronado has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine