3835 E. 10th Street -

2 STORY 3 BEDROOM PLUS BONUS ROOM 2 & BATH INCLUDES FRESH PAINT, VINYL PLANKS AND TILE FLOORS, STOVE, DISHWASHER, MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT

TO VIEW THIS HOUSE YOU CAN CHECK OUT THE KEY AT OUR OFFICE AT 248 REDONDO AVE LONG BEACH, CA 90803 MONDAY TO FRIDAY 8:00 TO 3:30 AND SATURDAY 9:00 TO 3:30



SMALL DOG CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT $500 OR $200 FOR CAT

NO COSIGNER

TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES

OWNER PAYS ONLY FOR GARDENER SERVICE TWICE A MONTH



RENT $3,075

SEC DEP $3,095

APPLICATION FEE $30.00



(RLNE4630380)