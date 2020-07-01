All apartments in Long Beach
382 Coronado Ave
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

382 Coronado Ave

382 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

382 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Top floor corner unit with large private balcony and Parking in secured iconic mid-century building with pool! This 1 bedroom 1 bath top floor unit is located in a quiet, secured building which features hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen cabinets with plenty of storage space. Brand new stainless steel appliances, dual pane windows and ceiling fans providing plenty of natural light and fresh air. Conveniently located just below 4th street in the heart of Belmont Heights. Walking distance to hip restaurants and boutiques. Laundry room conveniently located in building. One year minimum lease. Will consider small pets. WIFI included.

Owner pays for water and trash.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12677634

(RLNE5277868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Coronado Ave have any available units?
382 Coronado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 Coronado Ave have?
Some of 382 Coronado Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Coronado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
382 Coronado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Coronado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 Coronado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 382 Coronado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 382 Coronado Ave offers parking.
Does 382 Coronado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 382 Coronado Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Coronado Ave have a pool?
Yes, 382 Coronado Ave has a pool.
Does 382 Coronado Ave have accessible units?
No, 382 Coronado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Coronado Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 Coronado Ave has units with dishwashers.

