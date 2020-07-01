382 Coronado Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Spacious Top floor corner unit with large private balcony and Parking in secured iconic mid-century building with pool! This 1 bedroom 1 bath top floor unit is located in a quiet, secured building which features hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen cabinets with plenty of storage space. Brand new stainless steel appliances, dual pane windows and ceiling fans providing plenty of natural light and fresh air. Conveniently located just below 4th street in the heart of Belmont Heights. Walking distance to hip restaurants and boutiques. Laundry room conveniently located in building. One year minimum lease. Will consider small pets. WIFI included.



Owner pays for water and trash.



