Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

38 Roycroft Avenue

38 Roycroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

38 Roycroft Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the luxury and privacy of the entire first floor of this lovely Belmont Shore duplex, just steps to the beach and excitement of Belmont Shore. The owners have upgraded and maintained this gorgeous residence down to the minutest detail. Check out these awesome features: gleaming hardwood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, inside laundry with washer and dryer, secluded back yard and luxurious front porch, private garage with 220 EV connector and so much more, you must see it all for yourself. Call or text Theodore (562 577 3099) for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 38 Roycroft Avenue have any available units?
38 Roycroft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Roycroft Avenue have?
Some of 38 Roycroft Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Roycroft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38 Roycroft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Roycroft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 38 Roycroft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 38 Roycroft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 38 Roycroft Avenue offers parking.
Does 38 Roycroft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Roycroft Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Roycroft Avenue have a pool?
No, 38 Roycroft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 38 Roycroft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38 Roycroft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Roycroft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Roycroft Avenue has units with dishwashers.

