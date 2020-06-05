379 Termino Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors granite counters Property Amenities parking on-site laundry e-payments online portal

5 Minutes away from the beach and 9Min away from Cal state Long Beach, this Beautiful and elegant apartments features, Hardwood inspired floor, Granite quartz counter, designer appliance, freshly painted walls.



Centrally located between Belmont Shore shopping and entertainment, Downtown businesses and the fun and entertaining Shoreline Village and Pike areas. Lovely, retro style, (1) bedroom, 1 onsite laundry facilities.



Small, Quiet, Eclectic building has lots of personality with a unique sense of community throughout. As charming as they come! Management and staff along with the residents are friendly, courteous, love living here and it shows. A real MUST SEE…. Oh, and did we mention… it’s only (2) short blocks to Ocean Boulevard’s Beautiful green belt Bluff Park, Spectacular Ocean and Queen Mary Views with the Beach and Strand Bike Path just below!



This serene Long Beach community is located in the heart of all the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Long Beach has to offer, including Downtown Long Beach and Belmont Shore. Our friendly community staff complements our beautiful amenities and convenient location to ensure a superior Long Beach living experience.