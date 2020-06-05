All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 379 Termino Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
379 Termino Ave.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:13 AM

379 Termino Ave.

379 Termino Avenue · (214) 692-2856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

379 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 379 Termino Ave..

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
e-payments
online portal
5 Minutes away from the beach and 9Min away from Cal state Long Beach, this Beautiful and elegant apartments features, Hardwood inspired floor, Granite quartz counter, designer appliance, freshly painted walls.

Centrally located between Belmont Shore shopping and entertainment, Downtown businesses and the fun and entertaining Shoreline Village and Pike areas. Lovely, retro style, (1) bedroom, 1 onsite laundry facilities.

Small, Quiet, Eclectic building has lots of personality with a unique sense of community throughout. As charming as they come! Management and staff along with the residents are friendly, courteous, love living here and it shows. A real MUST SEE…. Oh, and did we mention… it’s only (2) short blocks to Ocean Boulevard’s Beautiful green belt Bluff Park, Spectacular Ocean and Queen Mary Views with the Beach and Strand Bike Path just below!

This serene Long Beach community is located in the heart of all the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Long Beach has to offer, including Downtown Long Beach and Belmont Shore. Our friendly community staff complements our beautiful amenities and convenient location to ensure a superior Long Beach living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Termino Ave. have any available units?
379 Termino Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 379 Termino Ave. have?
Some of 379 Termino Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 Termino Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
379 Termino Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Termino Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 379 Termino Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 379 Termino Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 379 Termino Ave. offers parking.
Does 379 Termino Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Termino Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Termino Ave. have a pool?
No, 379 Termino Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 379 Termino Ave. have accessible units?
No, 379 Termino Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Termino Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 379 Termino Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 379 Termino Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity