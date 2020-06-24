All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

375 Termino Avenue

375 Termino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

375 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
Introducing the newly renovated one bedroom, one bath luxury apartments in the heart of Belmont Heights called The Harold on Termino! Completely remodeled featuring laminate plank flooring throughout, air conditioning, open kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances including range, vented microwave and refrigerator, shaker style cabinets and pantry cupboard, ceiling fans, 2" blinds, barn doors, walk-in closet in the bedroom, bathroom with white subway tiled shower walls over bathtub, vanity with quartz top. Duplex style single level units with no one above or below. Community laundry room with washers and dryers that are coin-operated or can be used with phone app. Unit is cable ready; water & trash are included. Pet friendly with additional $50/month pet rent and $500 pet deposit (no aggressive breeds). Onsite parking, if available, is $150/month for a one car garage or $100/month for an assigned parking space. Walking distance to local coffee shop, boutiques, spa, yoga & pilates studio & several other local attractions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Termino Avenue have any available units?
375 Termino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 Termino Avenue have?
Some of 375 Termino Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Termino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
375 Termino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Termino Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 Termino Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 375 Termino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 375 Termino Avenue offers parking.
Does 375 Termino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 Termino Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Termino Avenue have a pool?
No, 375 Termino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 375 Termino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 375 Termino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Termino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Termino Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
