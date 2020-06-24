375 Termino Avenue

Amenities

Introducing the newly renovated one bedroom, one bath luxury apartments in the heart of Belmont Heights called The Harold on Termino! Completely remodeled featuring laminate plank flooring throughout, air conditioning, open kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances including range, vented microwave and refrigerator, shaker style cabinets and pantry cupboard, ceiling fans, 2" blinds, barn doors, walk-in closet in the bedroom, bathroom with white subway tiled shower walls over bathtub, vanity with quartz top. Duplex style single level units with no one above or below. Community laundry room with washers and dryers that are coin-operated or can be used with phone app. Unit is cable ready; water & trash are included. Pet friendly with additional $50/month pet rent and $500 pet deposit (no aggressive breeds). Onsite parking, if available, is $150/month for a one car garage or $100/month for an assigned parking space. Walking distance to local coffee shop, boutiques, spa, yoga & pilates studio & several other local attractions!