375 Atlantic Ave.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31d508008f ---- *** MOVE IN SPECIAL $500.00 OFF FIRST MONTH\'S RENT AND APPLICATION FEES REFUNDED WITH APPROVED CREDIT AND A 2 WEEK MOVE IN! *** If you enjoy living close to the beach and the ocean breezes, this condo is for you! Located just blocks from Long Beach\'s many attractions, this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo is the perfect place to call home. Wood floors throughout the unit, new carpet in both bedrooms, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen make this unit all the more special. Kick back and relax with the picture perfect views of downtown Long Beach seen from every room. Large glass windows and sliding glass doors will insure your comfort on those wonderful summer nights, you can take in the views from your great patio! Nearby amenities include the Pike Outlets, shopping, Pine Ave Entertainment, and many nearby restaurants. FAQs: -We do not work with Section 8 for this unit. -**There is a $100 move in and $100 move out fee*