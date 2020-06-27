All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

375 Atlantic Ave.

375 Atlantic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

375 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31d508008f ---- *** MOVE IN SPECIAL $500.00 OFF FIRST MONTH\'S RENT AND APPLICATION FEES REFUNDED WITH APPROVED CREDIT AND A 2 WEEK MOVE IN! *** If you enjoy living close to the beach and the ocean breezes, this condo is for you! Located just blocks from Long Beach\'s many attractions, this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo is the perfect place to call home. Wood floors throughout the unit, new carpet in both bedrooms, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen make this unit all the more special. Kick back and relax with the picture perfect views of downtown Long Beach seen from every room. Large glass windows and sliding glass doors will insure your comfort on those wonderful summer nights, you can take in the views from your great patio! Nearby amenities include the Pike Outlets, shopping, Pine Ave Entertainment, and many nearby restaurants. FAQs: -We do not work with Section 8 for this unit. -**There is a $100 move in and $100 move out fee*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Atlantic Ave. have any available units?
375 Atlantic Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 Atlantic Ave. have?
Some of 375 Atlantic Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Atlantic Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
375 Atlantic Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Atlantic Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 375 Atlantic Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 375 Atlantic Ave. offer parking?
No, 375 Atlantic Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 375 Atlantic Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Atlantic Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Atlantic Ave. have a pool?
No, 375 Atlantic Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 375 Atlantic Ave. have accessible units?
No, 375 Atlantic Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Atlantic Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Atlantic Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
