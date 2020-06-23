3741 East 14th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804 Bryant School
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Very spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath This unit shows light and bright. This unit comes with a covered one car garage and an additional un cover spot on the drivway. Washer dryer hook ups, Great location Close by shopping, freeways and CSULB!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3741 E 14th Street have any available units?
3741 E 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 3741 E 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3741 E 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.