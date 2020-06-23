3737 E 2nd St.

Amenities

Fabulous corner unit in prime Belmont Heights location, close to the beach and "second street" dining area. 3 Large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Huge living room with wall to wall windows. The balcony off the dining area provides peek-a -boo ocean view. The large master bedroom with en suite bathroom is in the back providing quiet and privacy. The unit features multiple closets, plus there are two assigned parking spaces and additional storage in the gate secured garage. No Pets. This is a gorgeous unit with solid hardwood floors, granite kitchen counters and new paint. Community laundry. Terms are negotiable. This condo has been owner occupied and loved. Looking for a long term renter.