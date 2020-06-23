All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3737 E 2nd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3737 E 2nd St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3737 E 2nd St.

3737 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3737 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous corner unit in prime Belmont Heights location, close to the beach and "second street" dining area. 3 Large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Huge living room with wall to wall windows. The balcony off the dining area provides peek-a -boo ocean view. The large master bedroom with en suite bathroom is in the back providing quiet and privacy. The unit features multiple closets, plus there are two assigned parking spaces and additional storage in the gate secured garage. No Pets. This is a gorgeous unit with solid hardwood floors, granite kitchen counters and new paint. Community laundry. Terms are negotiable. This condo has been owner occupied and loved. Looking for a long term renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 E 2nd St. have any available units?
3737 E 2nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 E 2nd St. have?
Some of 3737 E 2nd St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 E 2nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
3737 E 2nd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 E 2nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 3737 E 2nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3737 E 2nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 3737 E 2nd St. does offer parking.
Does 3737 E 2nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 E 2nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 E 2nd St. have a pool?
No, 3737 E 2nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 3737 E 2nd St. have accessible units?
No, 3737 E 2nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 E 2nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 E 2nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine