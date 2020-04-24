All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

3733 Cerritos

3733 Cerritos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3733 Cerritos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contact Tiffani to schedule a showing, 562-513-7852
3BR/2BA Single Family House - Long Beach Here is the charming historic Spanish-style home that you have always wanted to live in! It has 3 bedrooms, with a bath en-suite in the Master bedroom as well as a second full bath. Encompassing a generous 1,480 square feet, its special features include Hardwood floors, coved ceilings, a dining room, a fireplace in the living room, a step-down family room/den off the living room, recessed lighting, arched entry ways, and central air conditioning. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. The long gated driveway provides privacy and security and the property also includes a 2-car garage. There is a charming patio in the back. New copper plumbing, electrical and HVAC. Additional deposit required for pet. Gardener included, Utilities paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 Cerritos have any available units?
3733 Cerritos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 Cerritos have?
Some of 3733 Cerritos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 Cerritos currently offering any rent specials?
3733 Cerritos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 Cerritos pet-friendly?
Yes, 3733 Cerritos is pet friendly.
Does 3733 Cerritos offer parking?
Yes, 3733 Cerritos offers parking.
Does 3733 Cerritos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3733 Cerritos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 Cerritos have a pool?
No, 3733 Cerritos does not have a pool.
Does 3733 Cerritos have accessible units?
No, 3733 Cerritos does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 Cerritos have units with dishwashers?
No, 3733 Cerritos does not have units with dishwashers.
