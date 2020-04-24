3733 Cerritos

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Contact Tiffani to schedule a showing, 562-513-7852

3BR/2BA Single Family House - Long Beach Here is the charming historic Spanish-style home that you have always wanted to live in! It has 3 bedrooms, with a bath en-suite in the Master bedroom as well as a second full bath. Encompassing a generous 1,480 square feet, its special features include Hardwood floors, coved ceilings, a dining room, a fireplace in the living room, a step-down family room/den off the living room, recessed lighting, arched entry ways, and central air conditioning. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. The long gated driveway provides privacy and security and the property also includes a 2-car garage. There is a charming patio in the back. New copper plumbing, electrical and HVAC. Additional deposit required for pet. Gardener included, Utilities paid by tenant.