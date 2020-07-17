All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:47 PM

3712 North Studebaker Road

3712 Studebaker Road · (562) 521-8591
Location

3712 Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA 90808
Carson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1219 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
1,219 Sq. ft
5,068 Sq. ft. lot size
Detached 2-car garage
Stove
Nice backyard
New carpet
New vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath

To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.

**Please inquire before applying to ensure you meet requirements.

Please be prepared the answer the following:
1. How many people are in your rental party?
2. Any Pets? If so, type, weight and how many? If it is a dog, what is the breed?
3. Any evictions on your record?
4. What is your FICO score?
5. What do you bring in monthly for income?
6. Are you looking for short term or long term? (Long term would be anything over a year)
7. What is your anticipated move in date?

$40 application fee per adult

To schedule a showing, please contact our office (562) 421-9341 Ext. 23
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750.00
Security Deposit: $2,500

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 North Studebaker Road have any available units?
3712 North Studebaker Road has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 North Studebaker Road have?
Some of 3712 North Studebaker Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 North Studebaker Road currently offering any rent specials?
3712 North Studebaker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 North Studebaker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 North Studebaker Road is pet friendly.
Does 3712 North Studebaker Road offer parking?
Yes, 3712 North Studebaker Road offers parking.
Does 3712 North Studebaker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 North Studebaker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 North Studebaker Road have a pool?
No, 3712 North Studebaker Road does not have a pool.
Does 3712 North Studebaker Road have accessible units?
No, 3712 North Studebaker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 North Studebaker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 North Studebaker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
