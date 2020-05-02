3711 Brayton Avenue

Amenities

Heart of California Heights. Come view your next home located in a community of historical charm. This rare gem of home is the rear home of a lovely Duplex. Step in and you're immediately impressed by the amount of space. Newly painted and new vinyl wood-like flooring throughout the entire home. The home offers a huge dining room OR separate Family Room...space, space, space. The large kitchen has over 9' of tiled counter space, tons of cabinets, room for a breakfast nook, a walk-in pantry and is appointed with Stove Refrigerator and Dishwasher. The 2 bedrooms are VERY accommodating even for king size furniture. The Bathroom is cheery and offers separate Tub and Shower. And when it comes to laundry chore, no need to ge anywhere, as this home features a separate Laundry Room. Outside, BBQ in your own private patio. And finally you'll have a 2-Car Garage with high ceiling and tons of space for storage. This home is truly in the heart of California Heights, walking distance to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and Cafe's; easy access to the airport freeways. Could you possibly ask for more?? This home is cat friendly. Don't let this one get away!! Sorry no dogs