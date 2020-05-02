All apartments in Long Beach
3711 Brayton Avenue
3711 Brayton Avenue

3711 Brayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Brayton Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Heart of California Heights. Come view your next home located in a community of historical charm. This rare gem of home is the rear home of a lovely Duplex. Step in and you're immediately impressed by the amount of space. Newly painted and new vinyl wood-like flooring throughout the entire home. The home offers a huge dining room OR separate Family Room...space, space, space. The large kitchen has over 9' of tiled counter space, tons of cabinets, room for a breakfast nook, a walk-in pantry and is appointed with Stove Refrigerator and Dishwasher. The 2 bedrooms are VERY accommodating even for king size furniture. The Bathroom is cheery and offers separate Tub and Shower. And when it comes to laundry chore, no need to ge anywhere, as this home features a separate Laundry Room. Outside, BBQ in your own private patio. And finally you'll have a 2-Car Garage with high ceiling and tons of space for storage. This home is truly in the heart of California Heights, walking distance to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and Cafe's; easy access to the airport freeways. Could you possibly ask for more?? This home is cat friendly. Don't let this one get away!! Sorry no dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Brayton Avenue have any available units?
3711 Brayton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Brayton Avenue have?
Some of 3711 Brayton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Brayton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Brayton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Brayton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Brayton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Brayton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Brayton Avenue offers parking.
Does 3711 Brayton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Brayton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Brayton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3711 Brayton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Brayton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3711 Brayton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Brayton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Brayton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

