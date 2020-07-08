All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3700 E. 4th St. - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3700 E. 4th St. - 4
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:26 AM

3700 E. 4th St. - 4

3700 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3700 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
media room
You will love this LARGE and spacious upper 2 bedroom/1 bath! This apartment has lots of large windows to allow natural light! Washer/Dryer in unit! Hardwood floors through out! Located a few blocks from the beach! Freeway accessible, close to shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

Rent - $1995

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Washer and dryer in unit

Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.
Centrally located... close to the beach and Belmont Shore with its quaint restaurants and boutique shops, short ride to Cal State Long Beach or downtown Long Beach, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 have any available units?
3700 E. 4th St. - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 have?
Some of 3700 E. 4th St. - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 E. 4th St. - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 offer parking?
No, 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 have a pool?
No, 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 have accessible units?
Yes, 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 has accessible units.
Does 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 E. 4th St. - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine