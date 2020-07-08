3700 E. 4th St. - 4

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly media room accessible range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry media room

You will love this LARGE and spacious upper 2 bedroom/1 bath! This apartment has lots of large windows to allow natural light! Washer/Dryer in unit! Hardwood floors through out! Located a few blocks from the beach! Freeway accessible, close to shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



Rent - $1995



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Washer and dryer in unit



Submit the following with completed rental application:

-Drivers License/ID

-Copy of SSN

-Proof of Income

-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.



Centrally located... close to the beach and Belmont Shore with its quaint restaurants and boutique shops, short ride to Cal State Long Beach or downtown Long Beach, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!