Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3653 Lomina Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
3653 Lomina Avenue
3653 Lomina Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3653 Lomina Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have any available units?
3653 Lomina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 3653 Lomina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3653 Lomina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 Lomina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue offer parking?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have a pool?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
