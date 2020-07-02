All apartments in Long Beach
3653 Lomina Avenue.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

3653 Lomina Avenue

3653 Lomina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3653 Lomina Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have any available units?
3653 Lomina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 3653 Lomina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3653 Lomina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 Lomina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue offer parking?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have a pool?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3653 Lomina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3653 Lomina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

