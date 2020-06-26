All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

3637 Myrtle Ave

3637 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3637 Myrtle Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
**NO SECTION 8**
3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage
$2800/month + $3000 deposit
1300 sq. ft. front house on large shared lot
(Additional rentals behind house)
Hardwood floors
Formal dining room
Ceiling fans in living, bedrooms & hall
Barrel ceiling & arch window in LR
Ceramic tile counter-tops, kitchen & bath
Walk-in closet in master bedroom
Master bath art-deco features granite, glass block and large walk-in shower
Private & spacious covered front patio
Sunny shared rear patio
Shared laundry
Yard maintenance and water paid by owner.
Gas & Electric paid by tenant
No smoking in house
1 year lease required
Shown by appointment only
Do not disturb occupants
$25 application fee

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4969382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 Myrtle Ave have any available units?
3637 Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 3637 Myrtle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3637 Myrtle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 Myrtle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3637 Myrtle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3637 Myrtle Ave offers parking.
Does 3637 Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3637 Myrtle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 3637 Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3637 Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 3637 Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3637 Myrtle Ave has units with dishwashers.
