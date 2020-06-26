3637 Myrtle Ave

Amenities
**NO SECTION 8**
3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage
$2800/month + $3000 deposit
1300 sq. ft. front house on large shared lot
(Additional rentals behind house)
Hardwood floors
Formal dining room
Ceiling fans in living, bedrooms & hall
Barrel ceiling & arch window in LR
Ceramic tile counter-tops, kitchen & bath
Walk-in closet in master bedroom
Master bath art-deco features granite, glass block and large walk-in shower
Private & spacious covered front patio
Sunny shared rear patio
Shared laundry
Yard maintenance and water paid by owner.
Gas & Electric paid by tenant
No smoking in house
1 year lease required
Shown by appointment only
Do not disturb occupants
$25 application fee
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4969382)