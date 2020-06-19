3601 Vermont Street - 14

Amenities
Property Address: 3601 E Vermont St, #14, Long Beach, CA 90814
For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred)
Spacious 1 Bed, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on first floor.
Rent - $1,695
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove
Hardwood floors throughout unit
Washer and dryer in unit
Community pool on site!
Submit the following with completed rental application:
Drivers License/ID
Copy of SSN
Proof of Income
Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, a mile a way from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.