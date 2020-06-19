3601 Vermont Street - 14

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pool media room accessible range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry pool media room

Property Address: 3601 E Vermont St, #14, Long Beach, CA 90814



For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred)



Spacious 1 Bed, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on first floor.



Rent - $1,695



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove



Hardwood floors throughout unit



Washer and dryer in unit



Community pool on site!



Submit the following with completed rental application:



Drivers License/ID



Copy of SSN



Proof of Income



Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, a mile a way from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.