All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3601 Vermont Street - 14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3601 Vermont Street - 14
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

3601 Vermont Street - 14

3601 Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3601 Vermont Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
media room
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
pool
media room
Property Address: 3601 E Vermont St, #14, Long Beach, CA 90814

For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred)

Spacious 1 Bed, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on first floor.

Rent - $1,695

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove

Hardwood floors throughout unit

Washer and dryer in unit

Community pool on site!

Submit the following with completed rental application:

Drivers License/ID

Copy of SSN

Proof of Income

Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, a mile a way from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Vermont Street - 14 have any available units?
3601 Vermont Street - 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Vermont Street - 14 have?
Some of 3601 Vermont Street - 14's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Vermont Street - 14 currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Vermont Street - 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Vermont Street - 14 pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Vermont Street - 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3601 Vermont Street - 14 offer parking?
No, 3601 Vermont Street - 14 does not offer parking.
Does 3601 Vermont Street - 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3601 Vermont Street - 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Vermont Street - 14 have a pool?
Yes, 3601 Vermont Street - 14 has a pool.
Does 3601 Vermont Street - 14 have accessible units?
Yes, 3601 Vermont Street - 14 has accessible units.
Does 3601 Vermont Street - 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Vermont Street - 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine