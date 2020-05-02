360 Freeman Avenue - #8

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets coffee bar range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Great second-story, two-bedroom unit in a quiet building - check out this gem! Centered in Retro-Row and walking distance from the beach, walk to Ralph's and coffee shops... you can't beat the location!



The large living space has beautiful new laminate wood flooring, and a large window to flood the room with natural light. The galley kitchen includes a stove/oven and refrigerator, and is flooded with natural light. This home has a master suite with an attached private bathroom with a glassed-in shower, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is spacious and has a large wall closet. The second bathroom is a bright, clean white, and has a shower/tub combo. Utilities are all-electric with radiant heating. Laundry room for the building is on-site. Sorry, no pets. Includes a deep 1-car Garage. Contact us today to check out this property!



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted. Renters insurance is required**