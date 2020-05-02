All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM

360 Freeman Avenue - #8

360 Freeman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

360 Freeman Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Great second-story, two-bedroom unit in a quiet building - check out this gem! Centered in Retro-Row and walking distance from the beach, walk to Ralph's and coffee shops... you can't beat the location!

The large living space has beautiful new laminate wood flooring, and a large window to flood the room with natural light. The galley kitchen includes a stove/oven and refrigerator, and is flooded with natural light. This home has a master suite with an attached private bathroom with a glassed-in shower, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is spacious and has a large wall closet. The second bathroom is a bright, clean white, and has a shower/tub combo. Utilities are all-electric with radiant heating. Laundry room for the building is on-site. Sorry, no pets. Includes a deep 1-car Garage. Contact us today to check out this property!

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted. Renters insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 have any available units?
360 Freeman Avenue - #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 have?
Some of 360 Freeman Avenue - #8's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 currently offering any rent specials?
360 Freeman Avenue - #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 pet-friendly?
No, 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 offer parking?
Yes, 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 offers parking.
Does 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 have a pool?
No, 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 does not have a pool.
Does 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 have accessible units?
No, 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Freeman Avenue - #8 does not have units with dishwashers.

