360 Freeman Avenue, #2

360 Freeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

360 Freeman Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

garage
bathtub
range
oven
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This light and bright 1-bedroom, 1-bath home is in beautiful Belmont Heights. The kitchen is open to the dining space and living room, and features a breakfast bar, and includes the refrigerator and stove. Walk down the hall, where the bathroom features a bathtub/shower combo. The bedroom has 3 (!) closets, so storage is no issue. Sorry, no pets permitted. Walking distance to 4th Street Retro Row, Ralph's, and Rose Park Roasters, this location can't be beat - especially when you have parking provided in your own single car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 have any available units?
360 Freeman Avenue, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 have?
Some of 360 Freeman Avenue, #2's amenities include garage, bathtub, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
360 Freeman Avenue, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 offers parking.
Does 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 have a pool?
No, 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 have accessible units?
No, 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Freeman Avenue, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
