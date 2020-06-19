360 Freeman Avenue, #2

Amenities

This light and bright 1-bedroom, 1-bath home is in beautiful Belmont Heights. The kitchen is open to the dining space and living room, and features a breakfast bar, and includes the refrigerator and stove. Walk down the hall, where the bathroom features a bathtub/shower combo. The bedroom has 3 (!) closets, so storage is no issue. Sorry, no pets permitted. Walking distance to 4th Street Retro Row, Ralph's, and Rose Park Roasters, this location can't be beat - especially when you have parking provided in your own single car garage!