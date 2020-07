3565 LINDEN AVE Unit 312

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES - THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH UNIT HAS BEEN REFINISHED AND SHINES LIKE NONE OTHER. WHEN YOU WALK IN THE FRONT DOOR THE FIRST THING THAT STRIKES YOU ARE THE SOARING CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. VERY DRAMATIC, THEY SEEM TO GO ON FOREVER. THE FLOORS ARE AN IMMACULATE WHITE BIRCH THROUGHOUT THIS HOME. THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED AND THE QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS THAT ARE A CLEAN ARTIC WHITE. BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPDATED AND ARE BRIGHT AND CLEAN.

THE AMENITIES OF THIS PROPERTY WILL GIVE YOU PLENTY TO DO, THERE'S A GAME/GATHERING ROOM COMPLETE WITH A POOL TABLE. THERE IS A SWIMMING POOL WITH A JACUZZI AND BBQ AREA. THERE IS EVEN A ZEN GARDEN FOR WALKING A PET OR MAYBE EVEN A LITTLE MEDITATION.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL . . . YOU JUST FOUND IT. DON'T WAIT, CALL TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING TODAY!



Application fee $45



Deposit $2,150 . . . if you have a pet the pet deposit is $350



Rent $2,150 per mo plus a $25 service fee



(RLNE4847086)