Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

3512 E 2nd

3512 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3512 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cozy and bright, close to the beach!!! - Property Id: 69685

Come and live with us in a beach style, newly remodeled, modern style apartment home in Long Beach, on Historical District " Bluff Park ."
- Stylish floor plan offers a spacious, air-conditioned living area;
- modern kitchen with island, designer quartz countertop, brand new stainless still appliances, including a refrigerator;
- flooring is custom, new, wood plank like floor, in the entire apartment;
- mirror closet doors;
- on-site laundry facility conveniently located, recently renovated.
New ownership and management!
Walking distance to award-winning shopping and restaurants and beautiful beaches.
Pets gladly accepted.
DON'T THINK TOO MUCH ABOUT IT; THIS APARTMENT WILL NOT LAST LONG
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69685
Property Id 69685

(RLNE5457110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 E 2nd have any available units?
3512 E 2nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 E 2nd have?
Some of 3512 E 2nd's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 E 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
3512 E 2nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 E 2nd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 E 2nd is pet friendly.
Does 3512 E 2nd offer parking?
No, 3512 E 2nd does not offer parking.
Does 3512 E 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 E 2nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 E 2nd have a pool?
No, 3512 E 2nd does not have a pool.
Does 3512 E 2nd have accessible units?
No, 3512 E 2nd does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 E 2nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 E 2nd does not have units with dishwashers.
