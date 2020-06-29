3512 E 2nd

Amenities
Cozy and bright, close to the beach!!! - Property Id: 69685
Come and live with us in a beach style, newly remodeled, modern style apartment home in Long Beach, on Historical District " Bluff Park ."
- Stylish floor plan offers a spacious, air-conditioned living area;
- modern kitchen with island, designer quartz countertop, brand new stainless still appliances, including a refrigerator;
- flooring is custom, new, wood plank like floor, in the entire apartment;
- mirror closet doors;
- on-site laundry facility conveniently located, recently renovated.
New ownership and management!
Walking distance to award-winning shopping and restaurants and beautiful beaches.
Pets gladly accepted.
DON'T THINK TOO MUCH ABOUT IT; THIS APARTMENT WILL NOT LAST LONG
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69685
Property Id 69685
(RLNE5457110)