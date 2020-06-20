3509 Marber Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808 South of Conant
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Do you want to live in a Great Neighborhood " SOUTH OF CONANT" ...Wait until you see this PRIVATE STUDIO APT...Ready to move in, completely remodeled, kitchen, bath, newly interior paint.....Quiet Location...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
