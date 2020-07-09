All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:35 PM

349 E 9th St

349 E 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

349 E 9th St, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b48f8f042 ----
This large apartment features tile flooring throughout the unit except for the bedroom. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space. Large bedroom. This unit is a must see to appreciate. Complex was recently painted. Call us today to schedule your showing.

Small Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: 4-Plex
Year Built: 1918
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: Street Parking
Flooring: Tile
Balcony: No
Yard: No
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 E 9th St have any available units?
349 E 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 E 9th St have?
Some of 349 E 9th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 E 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
349 E 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 E 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 E 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 349 E 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 349 E 9th St offers parking.
Does 349 E 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 E 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 E 9th St have a pool?
No, 349 E 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 349 E 9th St have accessible units?
No, 349 E 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 349 E 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 E 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.

