3452 Elm Ave #303
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

3452 Elm Ave #303

3452 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3452 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Bixby Knolls Condo for Lease! - This wonderful top floor condo features a modern and bright paint scheme which accents the spacious style and theme of the unit. With a large open floor plan, the unit seems larger than the already spacious 720 square feet and has large windows allowing tons of natural lighting in. The expansive living and dining areas are attached to a modern and recently remodeled kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator and also boasts ceramic tile floors throughout the kitchen. Located in the heart of Bixby Knolls, this unit is walking distance to quaint shops, trendy cafes and several coffee houses. Located near Atlantic Ave. and Wardlow Rd.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE2376764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Elm Ave #303 have any available units?
3452 Elm Ave #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 Elm Ave #303 have?
Some of 3452 Elm Ave #303's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Elm Ave #303 currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Elm Ave #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Elm Ave #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3452 Elm Ave #303 is pet friendly.
Does 3452 Elm Ave #303 offer parking?
Yes, 3452 Elm Ave #303 offers parking.
Does 3452 Elm Ave #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 Elm Ave #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Elm Ave #303 have a pool?
No, 3452 Elm Ave #303 does not have a pool.
Does 3452 Elm Ave #303 have accessible units?
No, 3452 Elm Ave #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Elm Ave #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3452 Elm Ave #303 has units with dishwashers.
