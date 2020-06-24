3452 Elm Ave #303

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful Bixby Knolls Condo for Lease! - This wonderful top floor condo features a modern and bright paint scheme which accents the spacious style and theme of the unit. With a large open floor plan, the unit seems larger than the already spacious 720 square feet and has large windows allowing tons of natural lighting in. The expansive living and dining areas are attached to a modern and recently remodeled kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator and also boasts ceramic tile floors throughout the kitchen. Located in the heart of Bixby Knolls, this unit is walking distance to quaint shops, trendy cafes and several coffee houses. Located near Atlantic Ave. and Wardlow Rd.



To begin an immediate self-guided tour without an appointment, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/917579



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE2376764)