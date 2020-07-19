All apartments in Long Beach
3450 Claremore Avenue

3450 Claremore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3450 Claremore Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
El Dorado Park Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
PRICE REDUCTION! Stunning 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Enclosed Patio! - Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage. Minutes away from El Dorado Park and Local High School. Carpet and tile throughout home. Kitchen has a dishwasher and stove.There are washer and dryer hook-ups in the garage. Spacious separate dining room. Living room includes a beautiful fireplace. Large backyard with a custom enclosed patio for year round use. Lovely front yard with gardener services included.

Monthly Rent: $2,800
Security Deposit: $3,000 (OAC)
1 Year Lease

No Section 8
No Evictions
No Smoking in the unit or outside the premises
No Pets

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

(RLNE4514776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 Claremore Avenue have any available units?
3450 Claremore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 Claremore Avenue have?
Some of 3450 Claremore Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 Claremore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3450 Claremore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 Claremore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3450 Claremore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3450 Claremore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3450 Claremore Avenue offers parking.
Does 3450 Claremore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 Claremore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 Claremore Avenue have a pool?
No, 3450 Claremore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3450 Claremore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3450 Claremore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 Claremore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3450 Claremore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
