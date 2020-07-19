3450 Claremore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

PRICE REDUCTION! Stunning 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Enclosed Patio! - Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage. Minutes away from El Dorado Park and Local High School. Carpet and tile throughout home. Kitchen has a dishwasher and stove.There are washer and dryer hook-ups in the garage. Spacious separate dining room. Living room includes a beautiful fireplace. Large backyard with a custom enclosed patio for year round use. Lovely front yard with gardener services included.



Monthly Rent: $2,800

Security Deposit: $3,000 (OAC)

1 Year Lease



No Section 8

No Evictions

No Smoking in the unit or outside the premises

No Pets



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



(RLNE4514776)