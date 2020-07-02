345 Wisconsin Ave. #307

Amenities

Belmont Heights Condo for Lease - Charming Belmont Heights condo with newer carpet, large bedroom, walk in closet, updated flooring in kitchen and bath, ceiling fan in living room and bedroom. Top floor unit with stair and elevator access. Owner pays for Water and Trash. This spacious condo is located only minutes from the beach, local restaurants, shopping and local parks. 1 parking space and storage included. This in an all electric building. No Pets, No Smoking, no Section 8. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. Available Early February.



