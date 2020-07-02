All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
345 Wisconsin Ave. #307
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

345 Wisconsin Ave. #307

345 Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

345 Wisconsin Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Belmont Heights Condo for Lease - Charming Belmont Heights condo with newer carpet, large bedroom, walk in closet, updated flooring in kitchen and bath, ceiling fan in living room and bedroom. Top floor unit with stair and elevator access. Owner pays for Water and Trash. This spacious condo is located only minutes from the beach, local restaurants, shopping and local parks. 1 parking space and storage included. This in an all electric building. No Pets, No Smoking, no Section 8. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. Available Early February.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3190936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 have any available units?
345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 have?
Some of 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 currently offering any rent specials?
345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 pet-friendly?
No, 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 offer parking?
Yes, 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 offers parking.
Does 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 have a pool?
Yes, 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 has a pool.
Does 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 have accessible units?
No, 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Wisconsin Ave. #307 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine