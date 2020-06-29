345 Magnolia - 16

Amenities
Property Address:345 Magnolia Ave in Long Beach
For Questions or Showing Times Please text 562-388-3347 or email Ramona @ entouragepm.com
Two bedroom, 2 bathroom!
Rent - $1,995
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Hardwood floors
Included Stove,refrigerator, and dishwasher
Submit the following with completed rental application:
Drivers License/ID
Copy of SSN
Proof of Income
Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
Centrally located... great downtown location near all the new development. Short ride to the beach, close to City Place, The Pike, Shoreline Village, the Aquarium, public transportation (including the Blue Line), shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.