Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:00 AM

345 Magnolia - 16

345 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

345 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
media room
Property Address:345 Magnolia Ave in Long Beach

For Questions or Showing Times Please text 562-388-3347 or email Ramona @ entouragepm.com

Two bedroom, 2 bathroom!

Rent - $1,995

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Hardwood floors

Included Stove,refrigerator, and dishwasher

Submit the following with completed rental application:

Drivers License/ID

Copy of SSN

Proof of Income

Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

Centrally located... great downtown location near all the new development. Short ride to the beach, close to City Place, The Pike, Shoreline Village, the Aquarium, public transportation (including the Blue Line), shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Magnolia - 16 have any available units?
345 Magnolia - 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Magnolia - 16 have?
Some of 345 Magnolia - 16's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Magnolia - 16 currently offering any rent specials?
345 Magnolia - 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Magnolia - 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Magnolia - 16 is pet friendly.
Does 345 Magnolia - 16 offer parking?
Yes, 345 Magnolia - 16 offers parking.
Does 345 Magnolia - 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Magnolia - 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Magnolia - 16 have a pool?
No, 345 Magnolia - 16 does not have a pool.
Does 345 Magnolia - 16 have accessible units?
Yes, 345 Magnolia - 16 has accessible units.
Does 345 Magnolia - 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Magnolia - 16 has units with dishwashers.

