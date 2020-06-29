345 Magnolia - 16

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage media room accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage media room

Property Address:345 Magnolia Ave in Long Beach



For Questions or Showing Times Please text 562-388-3347 or email Ramona @ entouragepm.com



Two bedroom, 2 bathroom!



Rent - $1,995



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Hardwood floors



Included Stove,refrigerator, and dishwasher



Submit the following with completed rental application:



Drivers License/ID



Copy of SSN



Proof of Income



Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



Centrally located... great downtown location near all the new development. Short ride to the beach, close to City Place, The Pike, Shoreline Village, the Aquarium, public transportation (including the Blue Line), shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.