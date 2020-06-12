All apartments in Long Beach
3432 Hathaway Ave - #228

3432 Hathaway Avenue
Location

3432 Hathaway Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
Condo on a Hill with lots of Good Points - Located in The Palms condominium association - gated entrance with assigned parking space. Lower level 1 bedroom condo offers newer cabinetry and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Spacious bedroom with balcony patio access , walk-in closet. Bathroom has ample counter space and wall to wall mirror. Living room opens onto private balcony. Washer /dryer are included.

Community has a club house and pool for residents to use.

No Pets, No Smoking, Electricity, gas and water are tenant responsibility.

TO SEE RENTAL: Call or Text, Liza Jimenez at (562) 472-5535, or email for more information at Leasing@SpurrManagement.com. You can also visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.

TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com. $40 application fee per application applies.

MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: FICO credit score of 600+, monthly gross income 3x's the rent, no previous eviction fillings, and no outstanding collection accounts.

Spurr & Associates, Inc. - Broker DRE## 01281364
Liza Jimenez, Realtor DRE# 01928778

(RLNE5321919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 have any available units?
3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 have?
Some of 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 currently offering any rent specials?
3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 is pet friendly.
Does 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 offer parking?
Yes, 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 offers parking.
Does 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 have a pool?
Yes, 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 has a pool.
Does 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 have accessible units?
No, 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3432 Hathaway Ave - #228 has units with dishwashers.

