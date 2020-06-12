3432 Hathaway Ave - #228

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly

Condo on a Hill with lots of Good Points - Located in The Palms condominium association - gated entrance with assigned parking space. Lower level 1 bedroom condo offers newer cabinetry and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Spacious bedroom with balcony patio access , walk-in closet. Bathroom has ample counter space and wall to wall mirror. Living room opens onto private balcony. Washer /dryer are included.



Community has a club house and pool for residents to use.



No Pets, No Smoking, Electricity, gas and water are tenant responsibility.



TO SEE RENTAL: Call or Text, Liza Jimenez at (562) 472-5535, or email for more information at Leasing@SpurrManagement.com. You can also visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.



TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com. $40 application fee per application applies.



MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: FICO credit score of 600+, monthly gross income 3x's the rent, no previous eviction fillings, and no outstanding collection accounts.



Spurr & Associates, Inc. - Broker DRE## 01281364

Liza Jimenez, Realtor DRE# 01928778



