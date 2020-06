Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 bed Beach condo / Newly remodeled Beautiful 2bed / 2bath condo just seconds away from the Beach, CSULB, 2nd street, 4th street and downtown. Granite countertops, crown molding and fresh paint job. FREE washer and dryer units downstairs and 1 garage parking spot are included. Brand new Hardwood flooring throughout living room and hallways and brand new carpet in the bedrooms



(RLNE5513466)